    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 258 new COVID cases, 1 death in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,010,748 as the death toll stays at 29,320

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 25 August 2022, 10:39 AM
    Updated : 25 August 2022, 10:39 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 258 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,010,748.

    The death toll from the disease rose by one in 24 hours to hit 29,320, according to the latest government data released on Thursday.

    As many as 5,894 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 4.38 percent.

    Among the eight divisions, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases, with 222 infections.

    Another 221 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,954,806.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.22 percent and the mortality rate at 1.46 percent.

    Globally, over 598.59 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.46 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh rolls out COVID-19 vaccine shots for children aged 5-11
    Bangladesh rolls out COVID shots for kids aged 5-11
    Twelve city corporations will administer the vaccine to the age group starting Thursday
    Bangladesh reports 167 COVID cases, 3 deaths in a day
    Daily virus count: 167 cases, 3 deaths
    The caseload climbs to 2,010,490 as the death toll hits 29,319
    Pandemic sets back Asia-Pacific's poverty fight by 2 years: ADB
    Pandemic sets back Asia-Pacific's poverty fight by 2 years: ADB
    Extreme poverty is expected to drop below 1% of the population by 2030, the Manila-based lender says in a report
    Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers
    Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests
    The requirement for tests will be lifted for vaccinated travellers from Sept 7, but daily caps on entrants will remain in place, Prime Minister Kishida says

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher