    Bangladesh reports 17 COVID cases with no deaths in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,036,777 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,436

    Published : 10 Dec 2022, 11:15 AM
    Bangladesh has recorded 17 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,036,777.

    The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,436 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Saturday.

    As many as 1,355 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.25 percent.

    Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with 15 infections.

    Another 27 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,986,422.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.53 percent and the mortality rate at 1.45 percent.

    Globally, over 648.66 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.65 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

