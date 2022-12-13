China delays key economic meeting amid COVID surge

Infections are expected to rise further during the Chinese New Year holiday next month, when people travel across the country to be with their families, - a risk for a 1.4 billion population that lacks "herd immunity" and has relatively low vaccination rates among the elderly, according to some analysts.

The moves made last week to unwind the COVID curbs included dropping mandatory testing prior to many public activities and reining in quarantine.

HONG KONG RELAXES

Beijing's envoy to the United States on Monday said he believes China's COVID-19 measures will be further relaxed in the near future and international travel to the country will also become easier.

China has all but shut its borders to international travel since the pandemic first erupted in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in later 2019. International flights are still at a fraction of pre-pandemic levels and arrivals face eight days in quarantine.

Financial hub Hong Kong, which already has less stringent border controls than mainland China, on Tuesday said it would drop a requirement for incoming travellers to avoid bars and restaurants in the three days after arrival.

Hong Kong will also scrap its mobility-tracking app governing access to restaurants and venues such as gyms, clubs and salons, Chief Executive John Lee said.

While the lifting of controls is seen as brightening the prospects for global growth longer term, analysts say Chinese businesses will struggle in the weeks ahead, as a wave of infections creates staff shortages and makes consumers wary.

Analysts say the decline in reported new cases could reflect the dropping of testing requirements rather than the actual situation on the ground.

"The rapid surge of infections in big cities might be only the beginning of a massive wave of COVID infections," said Ting Lu, Chief China Economist at Nomura.

"We reckon that the incoming migration around the Chinese New Year holiday in late January could bring about an unprecedented spread of COVID."

Experts say China's fragile healthcare system could be quickly overwhelmed if those fears are realised.

In Beijing, empty seats on commuter trains and deserted restaurants highlight some people's caution.

"Maybe other people are afraid or are worried about kids' and grandparents' health. It’s a personal choice," Gao Lin, a 33-year-old financier, said.

China stocks edged lower on Tuesday as a recent rebound triggered by reopening hopes gave way to concerns about spreading infections. The yuan currency was little changed, but it is already set for its worst year since 1994, when China unified the official and market exchange rates.