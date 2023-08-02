Bangladesh reports 32 COVID cases in a day with no deaths

Bangladesh has recorded 32 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,044,564.

The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,473 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Wednesday.

As many as 945 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 3.39 percent.

Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions with 19.