    Bangladesh reports 7 COVID cases in a day with no deaths

    The caseload stands at 2,037,031 as the death toll remains unchanged at 29,439

    Published : 26 Dec 2022, 11:15 AM
    Bangladesh has recorded seven cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,037,031.

    The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,439 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Monday.

    As many as 1,438 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.47 percent.

    All seven cases were reported in the Dhaka division.

    Another 54 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,987,351.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.56 percent and the mortality rate at 1.45 percent.

    Globally, over 657.24 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.67 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

