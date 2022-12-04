    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 15 new COVID cases in a day with no deaths

    The caseload stands at 2,036,637 as the death toll remains unchanged at 29,434

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 Dec 2022, 09:49 AM
    Updated : 4 Dec 2022, 09:49 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 15 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,036,637.

    The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,434 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Sunday.

    As many as 2,193 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.68 percent.

    Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with 12 infections.

    Another 56 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,986,107.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.52 percent and the mortality rate at 1.45 percent.

    Globally, over 645.12 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.64 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

    RELATED STORIES
    Security personnel in protective suits stand at the gate of a residential compound that is under lockdown as outbreaks of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continue in Beijing, Oct 22, 2022.
    Xi unwilling to accept vaccines despite threat from protests: US intel
    China opted for the vaccines that were produced domestically, which some studies have suggested are not as effective as some foreign ones
    Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam distributes masks to the people at Dhaka's Karwan Bazar on Saturday, the first day of a 10-day campaign designed to encourage people to wear the facial coverings amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.
    Daily virus count: 10 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,036,622 as the death toll remains unchanged at 29,434
    Chinese residents living in Japan take part in a solidarity protest against China's COVID-19 lockdowns, in Tokyo, Japan, Nov 30, 2022.
    How many could die if China loosens COVID restrictions?
    Mainland China faces more than 2 million deaths if it loosened COVID curbs in the same way Hong Kong did this year, the country's authorities say
    World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a working session on energy and food security during the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on Nov 15, 2022.
    Drop in COVID alertness could create new variant: WHO
    The comments by the head of the agency mark a change in tone just months after he said that the world has never been in a better position to end the pandemic

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher