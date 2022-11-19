    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 18 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,036,343 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,430

    Bangladesh has recorded 18 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,036,343.

    The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,430 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Saturday.

    As many as 1,640 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.10 percent.

    Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with 15 infections.

    Another 118 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,984,604.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.46 percent and the mortality rate at 1.45 percent.

    Globally, over 637.70 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.62 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

