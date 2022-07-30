    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 349 new COVID cases, 3 deaths in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,004,892 as the death toll rises by 5 to 29,288

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 30 July 2022, 10:44 AM
    Updated : 30 July 2022, 10:44 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 349 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,004,892.

    The death toll from the disease climbed by three in 24 hours to 29,288, according to the latest government data released on Saturday.

    As many as 5,256 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 6.64 percent.

    Among the eight divisions, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases, with 249 infections.

    Another 763 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,941,542.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 96.84 percent and the mortality rate at 1.46 percent.

    Globally, over 576.25 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.39 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

    RELATED STORIES
    North Korea reports no new fever cases for first time since COVID outbreak
    N Korea reports no new fever cases
    The country reports no new fever cases for the first time since its acknowledgement in mid-May of a COVID-19 outbreak
    Bangladesh reports 355 new COVID cases, 1 death in a day
    355 new virus cases, 1 death
    The caseload stands at 2,004,543 as the death toll hits 29,285
    Bangladesh reports 618 new COVID cases, 4 deaths in a day
    Daily virus count: 618 cases, 4 deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,004,188 as the death toll rises by 4 to 29,284
    Russia daily COVID cases hit highest since April
    Russia daily COVID cases hit highest since April
    The country reported 11,515 new daily coronavirus cases on Thursday

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher