Bangladesh reports 60 COVID cases and 1 death in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 60 new cases of the coronavirus in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,042,422.

The death toll from the disease rose by one to 29,462 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.

As many as 1,052 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 5.7 percent.

With 43 infections, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions.