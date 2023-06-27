    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 60 COVID cases and 1 death in a day

    The latest cases take the overall tally of infections to 2,042,422 as the death toll rises to 29,462

    News Desk
    Published : 27 June 2023, 02:04 PM
    Updated : 27 June 2023, 02:04 PM

    Bangladesh has recorded 60 new cases of the coronavirus in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,042,422.

    The death toll from the disease rose by one to 29,462 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.

    As many as 1,052 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 5.7 percent.

    With 43 infections, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions.

    Another 74 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,008,422.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.34 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

