    Dhaka University student’s body found at Salimullah Muslim Hall

    The body was hanging from a ceiling fan in room number 165 of the hall

    Dhaka University Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 August 2023, 03:21 PM
    Updated : 21 August 2023, 03:21 PM

    A Dhaka University student has been found dead at Salimullah Muslim Hall in a possible case of death by suicide. 

    Md Manju Sheikh from Gopalganj was a student of Bangla department’s 2016-17 academic year. 

    His body was hanging from a ceiling fan in room number 165 of the hall around 5:30pm on Monday, according to Sub Inspector Md Al-Amin of Shahbagh Police Station. 

    Upon receiving a call from the hall administration, the police arrived at the scene and brought the body down with their help, he said. 

    "After talking to other students, we learnt that three other students reside in the room but they left in the morning. When they returned in the afternoon, they found his body hanging there." 

    Manju's roommate, Md Farhad, told http://bdnews24.com that Manju had been asleep when they left the room in the morning. 

    "I can't explain why he took his own life, but Manju Bhai was known to be a private person," Farhad said.

