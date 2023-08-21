Dhaka University student’s body found at Salimullah Muslim Hall

A Dhaka University student has been found dead at Salimullah Muslim Hall in a possible case of death by suicide.

Md Manju Sheikh from Gopalganj was a student of Bangla department’s 2016-17 academic year.

His body was hanging from a ceiling fan in room number 165 of the hall around 5:30pm on Monday, according to Sub Inspector Md Al-Amin of Shahbagh Police Station.