Govt to supply 5 kg of rice against TCB family cards in July

The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will provide 5 kg of rice alongside edible oil and lentil to its family card holders from July, according to Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi.

In June, a family card holder will be able to purchase 1 kg of sugar for Tk 70, 2 kg of masoor dal at Tk 70, and 2 litres of soybean oil at Tk 100.

However, the minister did not mention the price at which the TCB will sell rice next month.

“Through the TCB, we provide edible oil, sugar, masoor dal at a cheaper price every month. We also provide black peas and dates during Ramadan to 10 million families," Munshi said on Tuesday.

"From July, those families will get 5 kg of rice at a subsidised price beside other goods."