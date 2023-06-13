Govt to supply 5 kg of rice against TCB family cards in July

The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will provide 5 kg of rice alongside edible oil and lentil to its family card holders from July, according to Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi.
In June, a family card holder will be able to purchase 1 kg of sugar for Tk 70, 2 kg of masoor dal at Tk 70, and 2 litres of soybean oil at Tk 100.
However, the minister did not mention the price at which the TCB will sell rice next month.
“Through the TCB, we provide edible oil, sugar, masoor dal at a cheaper price every month. We also provide black peas and dates during Ramadan to 10 million families," Munshi said on Tuesday.
"From July, those families will get 5 kg of rice at a subsidised price beside other goods."
In line with the global rates, the prices of essentials have been skyrocketing in Bangladesh, Munshi noted.
“Even then, we are working to control the prices. We have already pushed down the prices of edible oil in line with the international market. Besides, we’re negotiating with traders to reduce the prices of essentials other than sugar and lentils.”
In keeping with the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, essential goods are provided to families at a subsidised rate through the TCB.
The authorities are strictly monitoring the process and any irregularity will be met with necessary action, the minister warned.
The government is also working to create ‘smart cards’ for TCB beneficiaries, according to Munshi. Smart cards will help prevent any irregularity and will be provided to all beneficiaries across the country.