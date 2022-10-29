    বাংলা

    India extends curbs on sugar exports by a year through Oct 2023

    In May, the the world's biggest sugar producer restricted exports through the end of this month to contain a rise in domestic prices

    India, the world's biggest sugar producer, has extended restrictions for sugar export by one year through October 2023, the government said in a notification late on Friday.

    In May, the south Asian country restricted exports through the end of this month to contain a rise in domestic prices following records exports.

    India is expected to produce record sugar crop this year, which could allow New Delhi to allow exports of up to 8 million tonnes, the government and industry official said this month.

