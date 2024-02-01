Sony, Zee clashed over Russia assets, cricket deal before India deal collapse

A week later, on Dec 27, Zee's top India counsel Shyamala Venkatachalam accused Sony of attempting to "depict a narrative which has no basis in facts", saying Zee was dismayed by what it called was a "sudden volte face" from the company in bad faith.

Spokespersons for Zee, opens new tab and Sony, opens new tab declined to comment.

The Zee-Sony merger, in the works for two years, would have created an Indian TV juggernaut with more than 90 channels across sports, entertainment and news that would have competed with the likes of Walt Disney, opens new tab and billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance.

The collapse of the deal is a bigger setback for Zee, one of India's best known TV networks that started in 1992 but has seen its business struggle over the years. Its shares have fallen 27% since the merger was called off.

Shriram Subramanian, founder of proxy advisory firm InGovern which advocates for investor rights, said mutual funds and other investors who own 96% of Zee remain clueless as to why the merger collapsed, as the company has not disclosed any details. "Investors deserve to know what went on behind scenes," he said.

Emails show there was a face-off between Sony and Zee about four Russian subsidiaries that dealt in content creation and distribution, as the merger agreement had stipulated no dealings with entities based in countries under US sanctions. Russia is under Western sanctions for the Ukraine war.

In a Jan 5 email, Erik Moreno, executive vice president for corporate development and M&A at Sony Pictures Entertainment said Zee had not ended ties with the Russian entities even though it was "absolutely critical", and the merged entity "would under no circumstances inherit the Russian entities".

Zee's counsel Venkatachalam responded by saying the divestment process had not been completed due to changing regulations in Russia and alternate structures were being explored, even though the business of those entities "was shut down in December 2022", emails showed.