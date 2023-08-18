Australian wine industry faces hangover from China's high tariffs

The curbs battered the wine industry, with exports to China shrinking to just A$8.1 million ($5.2 million) in the year to June, from a peak of A$1.2 billion for the year to January 2020, when the pandemic began to take hold.

"No other market can quickly compensate for the China market," said Lee McLean, chief executive of industry body Australian Grape & Wine, thanks to Chinese drinkers' obsession with red wine.

Diversification into markets such as Britain, Europe, the United States, and elsewhere in Asia would take time to yield results, McLean added.

China, traditionally an avid purchaser of Australian commodities, including iron ore, resumed buying coal and timber this year after tension between the two has eased since the centre-left Labor party won power in Australia last year.

The recent removal of tariffs on Australian barley has fed hopes for an early easing of the five-year tariffs China imposed on Australian wine in 2021.

But even if the tariffs are lifted this year and Chinese wine consumption recovers, Australia’s wine industry will take at least two years to work through the surplus, Piggott said, as the curbs had coincided with an exceptional growing season.

"This coincided with COVID, logistics bottlenecks and inflation, which were major hurdles in the way of plans to grow and diversify exports," she added.