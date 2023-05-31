Saudi Arabia may cut Arab Light crude prices for Asia to 20-month low

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia may further slash the official selling prices (OSPs) for all crude grades to Asia in July, a Reuters poll showed, despite the looming OPEC+ meeting that could leave the door open to further output reduction.

State oil giant Saudi Aramco may cut the price for its flagship Arab Light crude by about $1 a barrel in July, according to seven respondents surveyed.

That would set the July Arab Light price at about $1.55 a barrel over the Oman/Dubai average, the lowest since November 2021.