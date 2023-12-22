    বাংলা

    US scrutinising airline frequent flyer programmes

    The US Transportation Department is scrutinising the frequent flyer programmes of major US airlines for potential deceptive or unfair practices

    David Shepardson, Reuters
    Published : 22 Dec 2023, 02:38 AM
    Updated : 22 Dec 2023, 02:38 AM

    The US Transportation Department is scrutinising the frequent flyer programmes of major US airlines for potential deceptive or unfair practices, the agency said Thursday as regulators step up oversight of the airline industry.

    The department has been meeting in recent weeks with passenger airlines to discuss the popular loyalty programmes, including transparency practices when booking award tickets, transferability of miles and notice given before making changes, two sources told Reuters.

    One other key issue USDOT is looking at is the devaluation of frequent flyer miles over time that makes it harder to book award tickets, a separate source told Reuters.

    "We plan to carefully review complaints regarding loyalty programmes and exercise our authority to investigate airlines for unfair and deceptive practices that hurt travelers as warranted," a department spokesperson said. "DOT officials are actively meeting with U.S. airlines and gathering more information on this issue."

    Delta Air Lines and United Airlines declined to comment, while others did not immediately comment. Frequent flyer miles are one of the most popular loyalty programmes.

    Delta, which said in 2020 it had more than 100 million frequent flyer members, last year added a record 8.5 million members.

    The meetings come as some in Congress have raised concerns about frequent flyer programmes.

    In October, Senate Judiciary Committee chair Dick Durbin and Republican Senator Roger Marshal asked the Transportation Department and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau about "troubling reports" of unfair and deceptive practices in airlines’ frequent flyer and loyalty programmes.

    The pair cited reports "airlines are changing point systems in ways that are unfair to consumers, including by devaluing points, meaning it takes more points than initially marketed to achieve the promised rewards."

    Major airlines heavily lobbied Congress this year to reject legislation co-sponsored by Durbin and Marshall they say threatens their ability to offer rewards credit cards that give consumers frequent flyer miles for making transactions.

    Durbin says the bill would address "outrageous" fees charged by Visa and Mastercard, and boost competition by directing the Federal Reserve to ensure that large credit card-issuing banks offer a choice of at least two networks over which an electronic credit transaction may be processed.

    Airlines say there at least 30 million US airline industry credit card holders. Delta in October revised some changes to its frequent flyer programme it had announced in September after some members had raised concerns.

    RELATED STORIES
    Newly recruited fighters who joined a Houthi military force intended to be sent to fight in support of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, march during a parade in Sanaa, Yemen Dec 2, 2023.
    Houthi leader threatens to attack US warships
    They will attack if the Iranian-backed militia is targeted by Washington
    American television mogul Oprah Winfrey poses with her portrait after it was unveiled at Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery in Washington, US, December 13, 2023.
    Oprah Winfrey portrait unveiled at National Portrait Gallery
    Winfrey, the host of the long-running "The Oprah Winfrey Show," said she never dreamed of having her picture at the Washington museum
    US voices concern over mass arrests of opposition figures in Bangladesh
    US 'deeply concerned' by mass arrests in Bangladesh
    It calls on the Bangladesh government to create a conducive environment for a participatory election
    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo in Washington, US, Sept 4, 2018.
    IMF clears first review of Bangladesh's $4.7bn bailout
    Rising living costs have sparked protests in recent months as Hasina's government struggles to pay for costly energy imports

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury