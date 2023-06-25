Tesla vs Meta cage fight already has a winner

That’s one round apiece. Then comes governance, though, where both companies are featherweights. Zuckerberg holds super-voting shares at Meta, which means shareholders can’t do much if he squanders their resources. His foray into building a virtual-reality “metaverse” entailed a nearly $14 billion operating loss last year. Shareholders complained, but they have few other options. Musk has shareholders in a toehold too, but for different reasons. He owns only 13% of his company, but Tesla’s board is stacked with allies and corporate bylaws make change difficult. The difference: shareholders seem mostly calm about this, and repeated controversy has done little to dislodge him.

The clincher isn’t heft but strategy. Both Tesla and Meta are trying to reshape the world. But Meta’s virtual-reality aspirations face stiff competition from even bigger firms like Apple . Its Facebook platform is under threat from upstart TikTok, and Zuckerberg’s innovations are hemmed in by regulators who fear the company’s dominance.

Tesla, meanwhile, is transforming the physical world. Its vehicle-charging network may become a core part of America’s infrastructure backbone, and its battery-production operations could power not just cars but the electric grid. Governments want what Musk is selling; that’s not so true for Zuckerberg. That game changer tips the balance in Tesla’s favour, regardless of who dominates the cage.