Bangladesh lowers duty on diesel, rice imports

The Bangladesh authorities have reduced the duty on imports of diesel and rice amid an energy crisis and a price rise of staples.

The finance ministry on Sunday cut the duty on diesel import to 5 percent from 10 percent.

It also waived advance tax on diesel imports.

For rice imports, the National Board of Revenue said, the regulatory duty will be 5 percent instead of 25 percent.

All import duties on boiled rice and unboiled Atap rice have also been waived.