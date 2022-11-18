Early Black Friday 'deals' abound, but actual bargains are scarce

Discounts on toys are up this year compared to last, when supply-chain snarls made it difficult to get products on store shelves and consumers were flush with cash, according to e-commerce analytics firm DataWeave.

But, even with the steeper discounts, consumers still have to shell out more for popular products like a PJ Masks toy car or Mattel Inc's Mega Hauler semi-truck, because prices have risen faster than promotions, according to data provided by DataWeave.

Melissa Benhaim, a 32-year old publicist in Miami, started her holiday shopping slightly later than usual this year. "Even for a few purchases I’ve been planning to make for myself for a few months now, I’m waiting to see if I’ll get a better deal around Black Friday or Cyber Monday," she said.

"I prefer to try clothes on rather than order online. I typically don’t buy clothes as holiday gifts for others unless I know their size and style in a particular store."