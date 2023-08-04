India mandates licensing for laptop, tablet imports in blow to Apple, Samsung

India on Thursday said it will impose a licensing requirement for imports of laptops, tablets and personal computers with immediate effect, a move that could hit hard the likes of Apple, Dell and Samsung and force them to boost local manufacturing.

Current regulations in India allow companies to import laptops freely, but the new rule mandates a special licence for these products similar to restrictions India imposed in 2020 for inbound TV shipments.

Industry executives said a licensing regime would mean prolonged wait times for each new model they launch, and would come just ahead of a festive season in India when sales typically surge.

The government in its notification gave no reason for the move, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has been promoting local manufacturing and discouraging imports under his "Make in India" plan.

India's electronics imports, which include laptops, tablets and personal computers, stood at $19.7 billion in the April to June period, up 6.25 percent year-on-year.