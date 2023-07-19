Chechen leader's 'dear' nephew made head of Russia's Danone subsidiary

A 32-year-old nephew of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has been appointed the new head of Russia's Danone subsidiary after the Kremlin ordered the state to take control of the French yoghurt maker's subsidiary in Russia.

Since Russia sent hundreds of thousands of troops into Ukraine in 2022, many Western companies have fled Russia and some major assets have been put under state management with close allies of President Vladimir Putin gaining day-to-day control.

According to a decree signed by Putin on Sunday, the Russian state had taken control of Danone's Russian subsidiary along with beer company Carlsberg's stake in a brewer.