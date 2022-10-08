Musk says Pepsi to receive Tesla's first Semi trucks in December

Tesla Inc is starting Semi electric commercial truck production and PepsiCo Inc will get the first deliveries on Dec 1, the electric vehicle maker's chief Elon Musk tweeted on Thursday.

When Musk unveiled the prototype of the futuristic, battery-powered Semi in 2017, he said the Class 8 truck would go into production by 2019.

However, the timeline has been pushed multiple times due to part shortages and Musk said the production would be delayed to next year. In August, he announced the planned production of the truck.