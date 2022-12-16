No turning back: Global central banks vow to stay the course on inflation

It's a set of decisions that will shape the global economy in 2023, influencing exchange rates and terms of trade, and, as some international officials have warned, risking a deeper-than-needed correction if they get it wrong.

"The euro area economy may contract in the current quarter and the next quarter, owing to the energy crisis, high uncertainty, weakening global economic activity and tighter financing conditions," the European Central Bank said in a policy statement on Thursday that marched ahead with a half-percentage-point increase in its key interest rates and argued those rates "still have to rise significantly at a steady pace" even amid the economic slowdown.

The statement pushed the euro higher against the dollar while US equity markets sold off for a second day following what was construed as a hawkish tone from Fed Chair Jerome Powell in his news conference on Wednesday after a two-day policy meeting.The policy moves and the messages from the Fed, ECB and Bank of England continue running along the same track as officials steel themselves for what is among the toughest calls in monetary policy: tightening credit conditions into a recession.

The United Kingdom is "expected to be in recession for a prolonged period," the Bank of England said in a statement on Thursday that raised the target policy rate from 3% to 3.5% and indicated more hikes were likely.

"Further increases ... may be required for a sustainable return of inflation" to the central bank's 2% target, the BoE said, with officials promising to "respond forcefully" if inflation proves faster or more persistent than expected.

'STAY THE COURSE'

All three central banks did slow the pace of their rate hikes. The half-percentage-point increases in borrowing costs delivered this week are a step back from the 75-basis-point risesthat policymakers approved as inflation escalated over the year, offering a more careful way to approach an eventual stopping point.

But the Fed, ECB and BoE also took pains to tell the public and financial markets they were making no promises about where that stopping point might be - an effort to ensure expectations remain in check particularly among investors looking for signs of a central bank pause or even a pivot to rate cuts.

That won't happen, central bankers said this week, until it is clear that inflation is on a sustained fall from a current level around 6% in the United States and above 10% in the United Kingdom and euro zone.

"Ongoing increases will be appropriate in order to attain a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2% over time," the Fed said in a policy statement on Wednesday that lifted its benchmark overnight interest rate to a range between 4.25% and 4.5%, and projected it would rise to at least a level between 5% and 5.25% by the end of next year.

Projections from individual Fed policymakers showed a likely bias even higher, with seven of 19 already seeing the need for an additional quarter or half a percentage point of rate hikes.