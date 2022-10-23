Price shouldn’t jump because we have enough raw sugar: consumer rights DG

The head of the government’s consumer rights agency sees no reason for a sugar crisis because, in his words, Bangladesh has a “sufficient” stock of raw materials to produce the sweetener.

AHM Shafiquzzaman, director general of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection, vowed tough action if traders are found to be involved in attempts to destabilise the market by stockpiling sugar.

Speaking at a press conference after a meeting at Karwan Bazar Traders Association on Sunday, he said Bangladesh imports 98 percent of the raw materials from countries like Brazil or Argentina to meet the demand for 1.8 million tonnes of sugar.