Bangladesh to allow helicopters to land on rooftop helipads from July

The Bangladesh authorities have decided to allow operators to land helicopters on rooftop helipads, starting from this month.

A notice on the matter will be issued “soon”, Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman, the chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh, told reporters on Monday.

Mofizur Rahman, the secretary general of the Aviation Operators Association of Bangladesh or AOAB, said he had heard Mafidur’s comments in the media, but did not get any official word.

Operators had been allowed to land helicopters on rooftop helipads, but the option was closed three to four years ago following objection by the home ministry, said Mofizur, the managing director of NOVOAIR airlines.

The home ministry feared the landing of helicopters on rooftop helipads could help drug trafficking or anti-state activities, he said.

Anjan Chowdhury, president of AOAB who also runs Square Air that operates helicopter trips, had said at an event last September that the government was not permitting helipads on high-rise buildings for fear of crashes and risks of drug trafficking.

“Helicopters can be very useful in transporting patients from remote areas. But how will it work if it takes two hours to transport a patient to the hospital from the airport?” he had said.