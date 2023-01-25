US arms exports up 11% in fiscal 2022: official

The total value of approved sales in fiscal 2022 - which ended Sept 30 - was $153.1 billion, Jessica Lewis, the assistant secretary of state for political-military affairs told a room full of foreign military attaches and ambassadors at Meridian House, a nonprofit diplomacy centre in Washington.

Sales approved in the year included $13.9 billion worth of F-15ID fighter jets to Indonesia, $6.9 billion worth of Multi-Mission Surface Combatant ships to Greece, and $6 billion worth of M1A2 Abrams tanks to Poland.

Sales of US military equipment in the prior fiscal year totalled $138 billion.

There are two major ways foreign governments purchase arms from US companies: direct commercial sales negotiated between a government and a company, and foreign military sales in which a foreign government typically contacts a Defense Department official at the US embassy in its capital. Both require US government approval.