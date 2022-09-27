Runaway dollar pauses for breath as bears stalk stocks

Asian markets attempted to stabilise on Tuesday after a wild few days of stumbling stocks, crumbling bonds, a plunging pound and soaring dollar, with the dollar easing a bit and stocks flat.

Sterling, which collapsed to a record low $1.0327 on Monday, recovered to $1.0742. S&P 500 futures rose 0.7%, and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.1%. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.7%..

Analysts were doubtful about the outlook, however, as markets - already jittery at the prospect of US interest rates staying higher for longer - have been further unnerved by an upheaval in British assets in response to government spending plans.

Britain plans tax cuts on top of huge energy subsidies, and a lack of confidence in the strategy and its funding hammered gilts and the pound on Friday and again on Monday.

The yield on five-year gilts is up a stunning 100 basis points in two trading days.