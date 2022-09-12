Quick-thinking online sellers see royal memorabilia sales soar

Laura Sheldon, 36, co-owner of the LulaandGray store on Etsy.com, had a busy weekend, fulfilling dozens of orders for Queen Elizabeth II keepsakes since she died on Thursday.

Sheldon, whose store ships from Macclesfield, England, designed a small wooden token that has Elizabeth's crown carved into it along with her name, and the dates "1926 - 2022". The handmade token costs 3.90 pounds ($4.56) and comes with a Union Jack postcard that has facts about the queen.

"I actually designed them on Thursday night, and listed them then," Sheldon said. "We had a single order for nearly 180 units on Sunday that will be distributed throughout nursing homes in the UK, and we have had 40 individual orders on Etsy and Amazon for them since Friday," Sheldon said.

"The queen passing away is a massive moment in history, and we created these little keepsakes to pop into our children's memory box for when they grow older."

Other royal memorabilia is also selling fast, with mourners and fans on Amazon, eBay and Etsy buying everything from T-shirts and mugs to wooden plaques.