US judge halts most talc lawsuits against J&J, stops trials

US judge on Thursday halted most of the tens of thousands of lawsuits alleging Johnson & Johnson’s baby powder and other talc products caused cancer and stopped any trials as part of a company subsidiary’s second attempt to settle cases in bankruptcy proceedings.

US Bankruptcy Judge Michael Kaplan put most of the litigation temporarily on hold during a hearing in Trenton, New Jersey. The decision, for the most part, granted a request from J&J to freeze cases while it attempts to reach a permanent settlement with current plaintiffs that would also set aside money to pay anyone who might sue the company later.

J&J says it has broad support for a proposed $8.9 billion settlement, a contention disputed by lawyers representing tens of thousands of talc claimants who oppose it.