    Bangladesh refiners hike soybean oil prices by up to Tk 9 as dollar strengthens

    Traders said the decision to raise prices was influenced by the devaluation of the taka against the US dollar

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 23 August 2022, 07:44 AM
    Updated : 23 August 2022, 07:44 AM

    Refiners have decided to increase soybean oil prices by as much as Tk 9 in a bid to cope with rising import costs as the taka continues to depreciate against the US dollar.

    In a letter to the commerce ministry, the Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners & Vanaspati Manufacturers Association announced that the new rates will come into effect on Tuesday.

    According to the new rates, unpacked soybean oil will now be sold at Tk 175 per litre, up from Tk 166.

    Meanwhile, the price of bottled soybean oil will rise by Tk 7 to Tk 192 per litre at the retail level. The price of 5-litre bottles of soybean oil has now been set at Tk 945, equating to Tk 189 a litre.

    The price of palm oil, however, has been reduced by Tk 7 per litre to Tk 145.

    Although edible oil prices have fallen slightly in the international market, import costs have gone up due to the rise in the US dollar's value against the taka, according to Nurul Islam Mollah, secretary of the refiners' association.

    "That is why we'd proposed to increase the price by Tk 20 per litre. But in the end, we settled on increasing the price of loose soybean oil by Tk 9 and the bottled product by Tk 7 a litre," he said.

