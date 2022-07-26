China's Alibaba to apply for dual primary listing in Hong Kong

Alibaba will apply for a primary listing in Hong Kong and keep its US listing, the first big company to take advantage of a rule change allowing high-tech Chinese firms with dual class shares to seek dual primary listings in Hong Kong.

The e-commerce giant's move, announced on Tuesday, comes as both Washington and Beijing sharpen scrutiny over Chinese companies' listings, and after a devastating regulatory crackdown in China left Alibaba with a $2.8 billion fine and scuppered an initial public offering (IPO) of its affiliate Ant.

Alibaba's stock jumped 4% at the start of trading in Hong Kong as analysts said the change should give mainland China investors easier access to the shares via a link to the Hong Kong bourse known as the Stock Connect. At 0303 GMT, the shares were up 5% while the Hong Kong benchmark was up 1.2%.