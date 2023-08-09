    বাংলা

    Adani Enterprises weighs exiting $6bn Wilmar venture

    The conglomerate has been considering a potential sale of its 44% stake in Adani Wilmar for a few months

    Reuters
    Published : 9 August 2023, 07:01 AM
    Updated : 9 August 2023, 07:01 AM

    India's Adani Enterprises is exploring selling its stake in its consumer-staple joint venture with Wilmar International, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

    The conglomerate has been considering a potential sale of its 44% stake in Adani Wilmar for a few months, according to the report. The India-based fast-moving consumer goods maker is currently valued at $6.17 billion.

    Indian billionaire Gautam Adani and his family may retain a minority stake in a personal capacity following a sale, while Wilmar could decide to retain its stake in the business, Bloomberg reported.

    Deliberations are at an early stage and Adani Enterprises may decide to keep its stake, the report said.

    Adani Enterprises and Wilmar did not respond to requests for comment, while Adani Wilmar said it would not like to comment on the report.

    Last week, Adani Wilmar reported loss in the first quarter, hurt by a steep decline in edible oil prices.

    Adani Group-linked stocks have lost nearly $147 billion in market value earlier this year after US short-seller Hindenburg Research raised questions on the group's corporate governance.

    Adani Group called Hindenburg's report a "malicious attempt" at damaging its reputation.

    In May, a Supreme Court of India panel said it was "not possible" to conclude regulatory failure on allegation of price manipulation.

    RELATED STORIES
    The Big Question: Is the World of Work Forever Changed?
    The Big Question: Is the World of Work Forever Changed?
    A smartphone with a displayed Arm Ltd logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken Mar 6, 2023.
    SoftBank's Arm Ltd aims upto $70bn valuation in September IPO
    Arm plans to sell its shares to Nasdaq later this year, seeking to raise between $8bn and $10bn
    5 to die for rape and murder of jute mill worker in Faridpur
    5 to die for rape, murder in Faridpur
    The 32-year-old Kajol Rekha Kajoli was gang-raped and killed in October 2019
    Migrant workers gather at the compound of their dormitory for a document check, during a joint operation by the Department of Labour and several other Malaysian government agencies on workers' living condition and other criteria of forced labour and human trafficking, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Mar 17, 2022.
    Migrant farm workers in UK trapped by recruitment debt bondage
    While many Nepali and Indonesian workers returned home, others are working illegally, desperate to pay off loans and earn enough to make their trip worthwhile

    Opinion

    Next job-market challenge: the Great Unresignation
    What is haunting Putin?
    Mostofa Sarwar
    No decoupling, but West and China drift apart
    What next for Russia-Africa relations after awkward summit?
    Peter Apps