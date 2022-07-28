July 28 2022

    বাংলা

    Robi’s Q2 earnings hit by forex volatility

    Robi Axiata says it has suffered a loss of Tk 1.72 billion due to the devaluation of the taka against the dollar in the second quarter

    News Desk
    Published : 28 July 2022, 1:40 PM
    Updated : 28 July 2022, 1:40 PM

    Robi Axiata, Bangladesh's second largest telecom operator, says it has suffered a loss of Tk 1.72 billion due to the devaluation of the taka against the dollar in the second quarter of 2022 despite steady growth in subscribers.

    It has partly affected the company’s earnings per share, taking it back into negative territory. EPS was a loss of Tk 0.02 in the April-June quarter, compared to a positive Tk 0.09 a year earlier.

    Revenue rose 3.7 percent year-on-year to Tk 21.05 billion in the second quarter, the company said in an emailed statement on Thursday. Revenue for the first six months of 2022 reached Tk 41.24 billion with a profit after tax of Tk 280 million.

    Robi estimated that it would have a quarterly net profit of Tk 861.3 million and a half-yearly figure of Tk 1.31 billion without the unfavourable exchange rate.

    “Losing our hard-earned profit to the devaluation of the taka against the dollar is very painful,” said Robi’s acting Chief Executive Officer M Riyaaz Rasheed.

    Forex volatility is a major concern for the company at the moment since the company relies on the international market to buy telecom equipment, he said.

    “We are also suffering due to the absence of a comprehensive mechanism for price regulation. We strongly believe that there is a win-win opportunity for the customers, the operators, as well as the regulator, with regards to devising a comprehensive price regulation regime,” Rasheed said.

    “The longer we take to formulate it, the more painful it will be for the smaller operators in this intensely competitive market.”

    Voice revenue increased 11.8 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, while data revenue declined 4.5 percent, according to the statement.

    The company reached 54.5 million subscribers at the end of June, up 5.2 percent from a year earlier.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh regulator reintroduces floor price as stocks continue to slide
    Floor price is back as stocks keep skidding
    The regulator withdraws a circuit breaker that limited the daily fall to 2 percent
    Dhaka stocks dip to the lowest level in 14 months
    DSE dips to the lowest level in 14 months
    Trading also fell to its lowest level in two years on Thursday
    Study suggests US apparel buyers more interested in sourcing Bangladeshi products
    US buyers keener in buying Bangladeshi apparel: study
    The study says a staggering 55 percent of the US apparel executives have expressed interest to increase sourcing from Bangladesh till 2024
    Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning
    Garments exporters brace for slowdown
    Manufacturers in Bangladesh are anticipating a slowdown as sales to key customers, such as Walmart, are hit by a spike in inflation

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher