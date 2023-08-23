Hasina says she dreams of turning Bangladesh into a trillion dollar economy

Sheikh Hasina has said she dreams of transforming Bangladesh into a trillion-dollar economy, urging the South African investors to come up with robust investment, particularly in ICT, infrastructure, textiles and tourism.
"I have a dream; the 170 million people of Bangladesh have a dream. And that is, to become a trillion-dollar economy and a fully developed smart nation by 2041," the prime minister said at an event in South Africa on Wednesday, according to state-owned Bangladesh Sangbad Sangsthya.
In pursuit of achieving the dream, the premier said her government was setting long-term objectives for prosperity and advancement.
Hasina made the remarks while addressing a Road Show titled “The Rise of Bengal Tiger: Bangladesh Trade and Business Summit" at Radisson Hotel and Convention Centre, joining virtually from the Radisson Blu Hotel Sandton.
Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority jointly organised the show.
Hasina arrived in Johannesburg on Tuesday to attend the 15th BRICS Summit at the invitation of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.
At the roadshow, she said Bangladesh has been steadfastly fortifying its commercial landscape to evolve into an even more friendly destination for trade, business, and investment.
"Our conviction rests in the belief that our endeavours will not only yield benefits for us but will also prove profitable for all those who choose to invest in our growing economy," she said.
The prime minister said Bangladesh welcomes investors worldwide, particularly from South Africa, to explore the numerous investment prospects within the country.
"This is the time to know Bangladesh better and to invest in its future. We offer opportunities across sectors like ICT, electronics, infrastructure, textiles, tourism, heavy industry, and small industries. Our government is committed to facilitating smooth business operations," she said.
She said Bangladesh's authorities, such as the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority, Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority, Bangladesh Export Processing Zone Authority, Bangladesh High Tech Park Authority, and Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, would all support foreign investors for optimal returns.
"Bangladesh is heading towards prosperity. We want you to join our journey of development. Do invest in Bangladesh; we are confident that your investment will be primed for success, and we are fully prepared for a sustainable partnership," she said.
The premier said a significant Bangladeshi population in South Africa forms a strong base, thanking the expatriates for contributing to the economy and urging them to invest more in growth.
Hasina also said her government ensures a business-friendly and stable atmosphere that "guarantees" the success of every investment.
She said Bangladesh promises a secure and prosperous future for global investors and currently Bangladesh has the most open foreign direct investment policies in South Asia that includes a liberalised industrial policy, one-stop service, an allowance for 100 percent foreign ownership, an easy exit policy, a 15-year tax exemption, a VAT exemption for imported machinery, streamlined services, and more.
"In our growing economy, we are poised for substantial long-term financing. Amid the 4th Industrial Revolution, AI, and Venture Capital, Bangladesh is pursuing financial connectivity globally, prioritising investment banking over traditional consumer banking," she added.
Hasina said Bangladesh adopted a "Look Africa Policy" because Africa has a population exceeding 1.5 billion and is currently going through rapid urbanisation and economic growth, which provides favourable opportunities for Bangladesh to expand its exports, particularly in sectors like textiles, ready-made garments, pharmaceuticals, and agricultural products.
Simultaneously, Bangladesh was exploring avenues to procure essential natural resources and raw materials from African nations, she said, adding that this category includes the requisite raw materials for Bangladesh's growing industries, spanning minerals, petroleum products, cotton, agricultural products, and more.
Despite significant potential, she said the bilateral trade between Bangladesh and South Africa was only $316.83 million last year, falling short of its full potential which presents a promising opportunity for collaboration, given the export and import potential of both nations.
She said her government was keen to establish a "Joint Committee on Trade and Investment" and negotiate a "Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement with South Africa".
The premier said a joint business forum between the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry-FBCCI and the South African Chamber is also in Bangladesh's plans.
She called upon Bangladeshi expatriate businessmen to pursue joint collaboration with South African businessmen and invest in Bangladesh.
As part of the move to attract global investment, the BIDA and BSEC organised similar road shows in Dubai, the US, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Qatar and Japan.
Bangladesh also plans to hold such road shows in Germany, Canada, Russia, Hong Kong and Malaysia, among other countries.