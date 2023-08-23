Hasina says she dreams of turning Bangladesh into a trillion dollar economy

Sheikh Hasina has said she dreams of transforming Bangladesh into a trillion-dollar economy, urging the South African investors to come up with robust investment, particularly in ICT, infrastructure, textiles and tourism.

"I have a dream; the 170 million people of Bangladesh have a dream. And that is, to become a trillion-dollar economy and a fully developed smart nation by 2041," the prime minister said at an event in South Africa on Wednesday, according to state-owned Bangladesh Sangbad Sangsthya.

In pursuit of achieving the dream, the premier said her government was setting long-term objectives for prosperity and advancement.

Hasina made the remarks while addressing a Road Show titled “The Rise of Bengal Tiger: Bangladesh Trade and Business Summit" at Radisson Hotel and Convention Centre, joining virtually from the Radisson Blu Hotel Sandton.

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority jointly organised the show.

Hasina arrived in Johannesburg on Tuesday to attend the 15th BRICS Summit at the invitation of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

At the roadshow, she said Bangladesh has been steadfastly fortifying its commercial landscape to evolve into an even more friendly destination for trade, business, and investment.

"Our conviction rests in the belief that our endeavours will not only yield benefits for us but will also prove profitable for all those who choose to invest in our growing economy," she said.

The prime minister said Bangladesh welcomes investors worldwide, particularly from South Africa, to explore the numerous investment prospects within the country.

"This is the time to know Bangladesh better and to invest in its future. We offer opportunities across sectors like ICT, electronics, infrastructure, textiles, tourism, heavy industry, and small industries. Our government is committed to facilitating smooth business operations," she said.