Sri Lanka considering restructure of local and sovereign debt

Sri Lanka is considering a restructure of local and sovereign debt, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Friday, as the island nation battles its worst financial crisis in its independent history.

The country is due to restart bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in August in the hope of securing $3 billion in funding.

The government is working with its financial and legal advisers Lazard and Clifford Chance to finalise a plan to restructure overseas debt, including about $12 billion owed to bondholders.

"Have we got to look at local debt? That has far-reaching consequences," Wickremesinghe told a conference in Colombo. "The financial advisors are looking at both things."

Sri Lanka's central bank governor said on Jul 7 the country would not seek to restructure local debt.

The IMF has also previously warned countries of issues restructuring local debt, pointing to the impact on domestic banks.