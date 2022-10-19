Netflix targets global TV ad market as next business to disrupt

Netflix Co-Chief Executive Reed Hastings said that insight dawned on him after listening recently to former Disney CEO Bob Iger describe traditional TV as marching toward a precipice.

"What I under-appreciated was just the impact on advertisers," Hastings said during a video interview on Netflix's third-quarter performance and outlook. The firm's shares jumped 14% after it forecast it would pick up 4.5 million customers in the fourth quarter.

"They're just being able to reach fewer people, and the 18-to-49 demographic is (declining) even faster than the decline in pay TV. So this is what is really fueling the cycle, is that ... collapse of linear TV as an advertising vehicle."

Netflix plans to launch an ad-supported version of its service in the United States and 11 other countries in November. It will be priced at $6.99 a month in the United States, or 30% less than its basic ad-free tier, and contain about five minutes of commercials per hour.

Eventually, Netflix, now operating in more than 190 countries globally, aims to provide "personalized" advertising, much as it recommends individualized viewing recommendations.