    Beximco buys 5.25% shares of Bangladesh Shipping Corporation

    After acquiring over 8 million shares, the company plans to join the state-run shipping line's board of directors

    News Desk
    Published : 14 Nov 2022, 05:17 AM
    Updated : 14 Nov 2022, 05:17 AM

    Beximco Ltd has acquired more than eight million shares of the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, equating to 5.25 percent of its total holdings.

    The company is now planning to join the state-owned shipping line's board of directors, it said in a stock exchange filing on Monday.

    In a separate filing, Beximco said its earnings per share declined to Tk 3.83 in the first quarter through September from Tk 4.11 a year earlier. The company’s net operating cash flow per share rose to Tk 2.94 in the same quarter from Tk 1.14 a year earlier.

    Beximco shares remained flat in intraday trade on the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

    On the other hand, the shares of Bangladesh Shipping Corporation gained as much as 2.55 percent.

