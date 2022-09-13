    বাংলা

    Sony Music exits Russia due to Ukraine war

    Sony Music points to the devastating humanitarian impact of the ongoing war in Ukraine as the reason for its departure from Russia

    Reuters
    Published : 13 Sept 2022, 03:22 AM
    Updated : 13 Sept 2022, 03:22 AM

    Sony Group Corp's music business has exited Russia, transferring the business and musicians to local management, due to the Ukraine conflict.

    "As the war continues to have a devastating humanitarian impact in Ukraine, and sanctions on Russia continue to increase, we can no longer maintain a presence in Russia," Sony Music said in a statement.

    It did not disclose further details of the transaction.

    The music business suspended operations in Russia earlier this year following that country's invasion of Ukraine.

    Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

    RELATED STORIES
    Most Twitter shareholders vote in favour of sale to Musk
    Most Twitter shareholders vote in favour of sale to Musk
    Shareholders were widely expected to vote in favour after a stock market downturn made Musk's $54.20-per-share deal for Twitter look pricey in the current environment
    Difference between dollar rates at export and import rises to Tk 10
    Tk 10 difference between dollar rates at export and import
    Dealers and banks have set uniform rates, but many of them fail to follow the rates on the first day
    India's rice export curbs paralyse trade in Asia as prices rise
    India's rice export curbs paralyse trade in Asia
    Buyers scour for alternative supplies from Vietnam, Thailand and Myanmar where seller are holding off on deals as prices rise
    Quick-thinking online sellers see royal memorabilia sales soar
    Online sellers see royal memorabilia sales soar
    Mourners and fans on Amazon, eBay and Etsy are buying everything from T-shirts and mugs to wooden plaques

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher