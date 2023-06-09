Banshkhali power plant runs out of coal during experimental production

The 1,320 MW SS Power Plant, owned by S Alam Group and located at Banshkhali in Chattogram, has stopped production due to a lack of coal, two weeks after starting electricity generation on a trial basis.

The largest private power station of Bangladesh began production on May 24 experimentally, adding 120 MW to the national grid amid frequent power cuts fuelled by a shortage of gas and coal.

It supplied 320 MW on Wednesday before suspending production on Thursday night, an official at the plant said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to talk to the media.

Rezaul Karim, chief engineer of the Power Development Board’s Chattogram regional office, said the plant was yet to start commercial production.

One of its two units started electricity generation experimentally, but suspended operation after using up the first stock of coal, he said.

“The plant gave us support for some days due to the power crisis,” Rezaul said, adding that the next shipment of coal for the plant is expected to arrive by Jun 18.