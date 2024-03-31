    বাংলা

    US updates export curbs on AI chips and tools to China

    The rules, released in October, seek to halt shipments to China of more advanced AI chips designed by Nvidia and others

    Reuters
    Published : 31 March 2024, 02:02 AM
    Updated : 31 March 2024, 02:02 AM

    The Biden administration on Friday revised rules aimed at making it harder for China to access US artificial intelligence (AI) chips and chipmaking tools, part of an effort to hobble Beijing's chipmaking industry over national security concerns.

    The rules, released in October, seek to halt shipments to China of more advanced AI chips designed by Nvidia and others as Washington cracks down on Beijing over concerns its advancing tech sector could help boost China's military.

    The new rules, which run 166 pages in length, go into effect on Thursday. They clarify, for example, that restrictions on chip shipments to China also apply to laptops containing those chips.

    The Commerce Department, which oversees export controls, has said it plans to continue updating its restrictions on technology shipments to China as it seeks to bolster and fine-tune the measures.

    RELATED STORIES
    Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of Intel logo in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024.
    Intel prepares for $100b spending spree across four US states
    The US government announced the federal funds to Intel under the CHIPS Act on Wednesday, sending its shares up 4% in premarket trading
    The headquarters of the National Labour Relations Board (NLRB) is seen in Washington, DC, US, May 15, 2021.
    US judge blocks US labour board's rule involving contract and franchise workers
    The judge agreed with the challengers to the "joint employers" rule, including the US Chamber of Commerce, that it was too broad and violates federal labour law
    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a press conference on the sidelines of the National People's Congress (NPC), in Beijing, China March 7, 2024.
    US has a wrong perception of China, says foreign minister
    "The methods of suppressing China are constantly being renewed, and the list of unilateral sanctions is constantly being extended," Wang Yi said
    : Semiconductor chips are seen on a printed circuit board in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023.
    Taiwan chip firms flock to Japan
    The influx comes amid shifting alliances and priorities in the global chip industry as the United States pushes to limit China's progress in cutting-edge semiconductors

    Opinion

    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp
    Secrets to live a happy life
    Tasneem Hossain
    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin