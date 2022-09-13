Google faces $25.4bn damages claims in UK, Dutch courts over adtech practices

Alphabet unit Google faces damages claims for up to 25 billion euros ($25.4 billion) over its digital advertising practices in two suits filed in British and Dutch courts on Tuesday by a law firm on behalf of publishers.

Google's adtech has recently drawn scrutiny from antitrust regulators following complaints from publishers.

The French competition watchdog imposed a 220-million-euro fine on the company last year while the European Commission and its UK peer are investigating whether Google's adtech business gives it an unfair advantage over rivals and advertisers.