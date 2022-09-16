Govt to publish price list for 9 necessities in 7 days: Tipu Munshi

The government will publish the price list of nine necessities in the country in accordance with the world market in the next seven days, said Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi.

This list will be on display in all shops so that no one can charge extra, the minister said while talking to reporters at the National Press Club on Friday.

“We have given fifteen days to the Tariff Commission. It may take another 7 days. Besides rods and cement, the market situation of rice, wheat, cooking oil (soyabean oil, palm oil), refined sugar, lentils, onions and eggs is being discussed. Considering the market situation, more new products will be added to the list if necessary.”