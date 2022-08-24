Titas cuts off gas connections to six Jamuna Group firms for dues, 'meter tampering'

State gas transmission and distribution company Titas has cut off eight industrial and captive power connections to six companies of Jamuna Group over unpaid dues and alleged meter tampering.

The Jamuna firms that lost connections are Jamuna Knitting and Dyeing, Jamuna Denims Ltd, Shameem Composite Mills Ltd, Shameem Spinning Mills, Jamuna Spinning Mills and Pegasus Leather.

Mostafa Mahbub, a manager of Titas, said on Wednesday they visited the factories in Gazipur's Chandra, Shafipur and Konabari on Tuesday.

Jamuna Knitting and Dyeing, and Jamuna Denims lost both industrial and captive power lines for due bills, 'meter tampering', use of boosters and interconnections.