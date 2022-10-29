Xiaomi shuts financial services business in India

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp has shut down its financial services business in India, four years after its launch, a Xiaomi India spokesperson said on Friday.

"As part of the annual strategic assessment activity and as a response to enhanced focus on our core business services, we closed the Mi Financial Services in March 2022," the company spokesperson said.

The company's Mi Pay app, which allowed users to make bill payments and money transfers, is no longer listed among the recognized third-party Unified Payments Interface (UPI) apps on the National Payments Corporation of India's (NPCI) website.