Bangladesh resets banking cut-off time at 3 pm

Employees must leave offices by 5 pm, Bangladesh Bank said in a notice on Monday.

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission will announce fresh operating hours for stock exchanges on Tuesday.

Trading on the two stock markets continues from 10 am to 2:30 pm in line with the banks. Now the time will be readjusted to the new banking hours, said BSEC spokesman Md Rezaul Karim.

The central bank said the notice is not applicable to the banks at port and customs areas, which remain open 24 hours a day.

The regular working hours at banks were from 10 am to 6 pm, with transactions allowed until 4 pm.