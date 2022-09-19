India's top lender asks exporters to trade with Bangladesh in rupee, taka

Bangladesh's $416-billion economy is battling rising prices of energy and food as the Russia-Ukraine conflict widens its current account deficit, and dwindling foreign exchange forces it to turn to global lenders such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"The country is facing a shortage of foreign currency due to higher import bills and weaknesses of Bangladeshi taka against the dollar in recent times," the SBI said in an Aug 24 letter sent to its branches and seen by Reuters.

The letter and its contents have not previously been reported.

The SBI did not immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment.