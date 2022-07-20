EU tells members to cut gas usage amid new Putin warning

Deliveries via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline,which accounts for more than a third of Russian gas exports to the EU, are dueto resume on Thursday after a 10-day halt for annual maintenance.
But supplies via that route had beenreduced even before the maintenance outage in dispute over sanctioned parts,and may now be cut further, while flows via other routes, such as Ukraine, havealso fallen since Russia invaded its neighbour in February.
The disruptions have hampered Europe'sefforts to refill gas stores before winter, raising the risk of rationing andanother hit to fragile economic growth if Moscow further restricts flows inretaliation for Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
The European Commission proposed avoluntary target for all EU states to cut gas use by 15% from August to March,compared with their average consumption in the same period in 2016-2021.
"Russia is blackmailing us. Russia isusing energy as a weapon. And therefore, in any event, whether it's a partial,major cut-off of Russian gas or a total cut-off of Russian gas, Europe needs tobe ready," EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.
The proposal would enable Brussels to makethe target mandatory in a supply emergency, if the EU declared a substantialrisk of severe gas shortages.
The move, which needs the backing of EUstates, will be discussed on Friday, so ministers can approve it at anemergency meeting on Jul 26.
"We believe that a full disruption islikely and it is especially likely if we don't act and leave ourselvesvulnerable to it," one EU official said. "If we wait, it will be moreexpensive and it will mean us dancing to Russia's tune."
EU states are trying to ensure storagefacilities are 80% full by Nov 1, from about 65% now, data shows.
European politicians say Russia is usingtechnical issues as a pretext to reduce deliveries. The Kremlin says Russiaremains a reliable energy supplier and has blamed reduced flows on sanctions.
Two Russian sources familiar with Russia'sexport plans said flows via Nord Stream 1 were expected to restart on time onThursday after being halted on Jul 11 for annual maintenance.
But they said it would be below itscapacity of 160 million cubic metres (mcm) per day.
Kremlin-controlled Gazprom cut gas exports viathe route to 40% capacity in June, blaming delays on the return of a turbinethat Siemens Energy was servicing in Canada.
FURTHER REDUCTIONS
That turbine, which was caught up insanctions, was reported this week to be on its way back, although Gazprom saidon Wednesday it had not received documentation to reinstall it and said theturbine's return and maintenance of other equipment were needed to keep thepipeline running safely.
Putin suggested there might be a furtherreduction in supplies via the pipeline that runs under the Baltic Sea toGermany, Europe's economic powerhouse which has relied heavily on Russian fuel,adding to European supply concerns.
Gas prices have rocketed in volatile tradesince the Ukraine crisis erupted. The front-month gas contract climbed above160 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) on Wednesday, 360% up on a year ago but belowits March peak of 335 euros.
The surge in price has squeezed utilitycompanies triggering bankruptcies. In Germany, the government plans to injectbillions of euros into the country's biggest buyer of Russian gas, Uniper.
Putin said there were five gas pumpingunits, operated by Siemens Energy at Nord Stream 1 and one more unit was out oforder due to "crumbling of the inside lining."
"There are two functioning machinesthere, they pump 60 million cubic metres per day ... If one is not returned,there will be one, which is 30 million cubic metres. Has Gazprom something todo with that?" he said.
Putin said one more of the gas pumpingturbines was due to be sent for maintenance on Jul 26.
He also said Gazprom, which has a monopolyon Russian gas exports by pipeline, was not to blame for the reduction of gastransit capacity via a network of pipelines to Europe.
He blamed Kyiv for closing one route viaUkraine, although Ukraine's authorities blame the shutdown on Russia'sinvasion.
Siemens Energy said maintaining turbinesfor the Nord Stream 1 would normally be a routine matter. It said it wouldcontinue maintaining equipment under sanctions if possible and where required,and it would work as fast as it could.
In a pivot east, Gazprom said on Wednesdaythat Russian gas supplies heading to China via its Power of Siberia pipelinehit a new daily record. Moscow has been expanding its capacity to supply Chinaeven as deliveries to Europe dwindle, although Russia's far east network is notconnected to the European supply system.
European nations, meanwhile, have beenchasing alternative supplies, although the global gas market was stretched evenbefore the Ukraine crisis, with demand for fuel recovering from the pandemic-induceddownturn.
Those efforts have included seeking moregas from suppliers linked to Europe by pipeline, such as Algeria, and bybuilding or expanding more liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals to receiveshipments from much further afield, such as the United States.