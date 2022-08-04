    বাংলা

    Toyota Q1 profit slides 42%, falls far short of estimates

    The drop in operating profit was worse than expected as production was curbed by COVID restrictions on Chinese factories and a semiconductor shortage

    Reuters
    Published : 4 August 2022, 05:13 AM
    Updated : 4 August 2022, 05:13 AM

    Japan's Toyota Motor Corp on Thursday posted a worse-than-expected 42% drop in first-quarter operating profit, as auto production was curbed by COVID-19 restrictions on factories in China and a global semiconductor shortage.

    Operating profit for the three months ended Jun 30 slid to 578.66 billion yen ($4.3 billion), falling far short of the average 845.8 billion yen profit estimated by 10 analysts, according to Refinitiv data. In the same period a year earlier, Toyota reported a 997.4 billion yen profit.

    Despite the quarterly drop, the automaker stuck to its forecast for annual operating earnings of 2.4 trillion yen in the 12 months through Mar 31, 2023.

    The carmaker cut its monthly production targets three times during the April-June quarter, falling 10% behind its initial goals, due to shortages of semiconductors and the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

    Toyota shares, which were down 0.5% just before the release of the earnings, extended losses immediately after and were down 2.7% at 2,097 yen by 0432 GMT.

    ($1 = 133.7200 yen)

    RELATED STORIES
    Firefighters tackle blaze at retailer Ozon's warehouse near Moscow
    Ozon's warehouse near Moscow catches fire
    Russia's RIA news agency cites emergency services as saying that eleven people have been reported injured in the fire
    Russian soft drinks maker targets 50% of market to fill gap left by Coke, Pepsi
    Russian firm targets to fill gap left by Coke, Pepsi
    As the world's biggest soft drinks makers cut their Russian ties, local producer Chernogolovka is aiming for a 50% share of the country's near $9 billion market
    Slowdown beckons as euro zone retail sales drop more than expected
    Euro zone retail sales drop more than expected
    The data adds to fears the 19-country single currency zone is heading for recession
    Help wanted: New Zealand industries struggle to find workers
    New Zealand industries struggle to find workers
    Businesses from farms to retirement villages and hotels are scrambling to find workers - and competitively pushing up wages as they do

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher