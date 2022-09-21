Britain halves electricity and gas prices for businesses

Britain said on Wednesday it would cap the wholesale cost of electricity and gas for businesses at less than half the market rate from next month, following a similar scheme for consumers, helping relieve the pressure of soaring energy costs.

It said wholesale prices for electricity would be capped at about 211 pounds ($239) per megawatt hour (MWh) and for gas at 75 pounds per MWh.

"We have stepped in to stop businesses collapsing, protect jobs, and limit inflation," finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said.