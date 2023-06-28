Digital transactions at 'smart' cattle marketplaces in Dhaka offer safety to traders, buyers

Badshah Miah, a cattle trader from Kushtia’s Kumarkhali, just made the sale of one of the 10 large cows he brought at the makeshift Qurbani cattle marketplaces in Dhaka’s Diabari area in Uttara.

“I received Tk 1,86,000 cash from the buyer. Immediately I could deposit the amount to my bank account using the ‘Smart Booth’ and received confirmation via text message. My money is safe now,” he said while being interviewed by http://bdnews24.com on Tuesday.

Chuadanga’s Motaleb Hossain, another cattle farmer, was able to sell off one of the cows at Tk 2,25.000 and was relieved that he did not have to carry around the cash until he made the sale of his final cow.

“Carrying large cash is risky, especially in the cattle market. The ‘Smart Booth’ has made my life easier. I deposited the money here and will withdraw it from my branch in Chuadanga," he said.

The ‘Smart Booths’ at Qurbani cattle marketplaces are services offered by the Dhaka North City Corporation, or DNCC, in cooperation with multiple commercial banks and mobile financial services, or MFS.

The city, in association with Bangladesh Bank, Bangladesh Department of Livestock Services and Bangladesh Dairy Farmers’ Association, declared the following eight such make-shift marketplaces as ‘Smart Cattle Markets’-

- Uttara’s Diabari

- Eastern Housing area in Mirpur

- Aftabnagar of Badda

- Saidnagar in Bhatara

- Bosila area of Mohammadpur

- The playground of Dhaka Polytechnic Institute

- Kaola Shialdanga

- Gabtoli

The banks and MFSs associated with the endeavours are AB Bank, Bank Asia, BRAC Bank, Eastern Bank, IFIC Bank, Islami Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, Pubali Bank, and United Commercial Bank. Bkash, Nagad, Upay, and mCash.

These ‘Smart Booths’ were also extending support to buyers.